Local Warming Center Program Needs Volunteers, Blankets, and Supplies for  Winter Season 

Warming centers for individuals who are homeless and seeking warmth and a place to stay for the night are now open nightly from 9pm to...
Guest Contributor

Spanish Fork Scenthound Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Traditional Grooming and Vet Care

Scenthound, a Florida-based business providing grooming and routine care services for dogs, recently opened a new franchise location in Spanish Fork. Residents of Spanish...
Shellie Peterson
White Feather Rocks in Santaquin gives couple life beyond retirement 

In the middle of Santaquin’s quiet Main Street, just west of Center Street, sits White Feather Rocks, a one-stop-shop emporium for all your rock...
Alex Sousa
Unlocking the Door to Financial Freedom: When Is the Right Time to Refinance?

In today's ever-changing financial landscape, homeownership stands as one of our greatest monetary assets — an opportunity to accumulate wealth and strategically restructure our...
Guest Contributor
Counsel for Small Business Owners

This column is normally focused solely on Estate Planning issues. This article is no different, but we are going to focus on just one...
Ken Prigmore
The Commerce Corner – November 2024

What does nearly every feel-good holiday movie have in common? A small business owner, of course! There’s something magical about following your dreams and...
Payson Santaquin Area Chamber of Commerce

