Local Warming Center Program Needs Volunteers, Blankets, and Supplies for Winter Season
Warming centers for individuals who are homeless and seeking warmth and a place to stay for the night are now open nightly from 9pm to...
Spanish Fork Scenthound Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Traditional Grooming and Vet Care
Scenthound, a Florida-based business providing grooming and routine care services for dogs, recently opened a new franchise location in Spanish Fork. Residents of Spanish...
White Feather Rocks in Santaquin gives couple life beyond retirement
In the middle of Santaquin’s quiet Main Street, just west of Center Street, sits White Feather Rocks, a one-stop-shop emporium for all your rock...
Unlocking the Door to Financial Freedom: When Is the Right Time to Refinance?
In today's ever-changing financial landscape, homeownership stands as one of our greatest monetary assets — an opportunity to accumulate wealth and strategically restructure our...
Counsel for Small Business Owners
This column is normally focused solely on Estate Planning issues. This article is no different, but we are going to focus on just one...
The Commerce Corner – November 2024
What does nearly every feel-good holiday movie have in common? A small business owner, of course! There’s something magical about following your dreams and...