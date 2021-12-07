Business

Splitting Heirs: Strategies for Estate Planning

One common question I ask all of my clients is who they intend to inherit when they die. The answer to this question varies...
Ken Prigmore -

The Commerce Corner – January 2025

Happy New Year, everyone! We hope 2025 brings you incredible success.Exciting News for 2025! “Garage to Great“We are thrilled to announce an amazing new...
Payson Santaquin Area Chamber of Commerce -
HVAC industry evolving toward cleaner, smarter, more efficient systems

The HVAC industry is changing fast to meet new environmental rules, improve energy efficiency and use better technology. A big change is coming with...
Guest Contributor -
Jimmy John’s Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its New Franchise in Payson

On November 12, Jimmy John’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new franchise location at 1025 W. 800 S. in Payson, Utah. Residents of...
Shellie Peterson -
Petals and Pollen Salon will polish and perfect your nails from cuticle to tip

I am more skeptical than most when it comes to choosing a nail technician. I’m admittedly picky about how I want my nails to...
Ariel Higgs -

